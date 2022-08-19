Putin Tells Macron About Invitation to UN, ICRC Experts to Visit Olenivka

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, recalled the invitation of experts from the UN Secretariat and the International Committee of the Red Cross to visit the detention center in Olenivka, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"Vladimir Putin also recalled the invitation of experts from the UN Secretariat and the International Committee of the Red Cross to visit the pre-trial detention center in Olenivka, where a large number of Ukrainian prisoners of war, who were held there, died as a result of a missile attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement says.