Putin Tells Macron About Minsk Accord Violations By Kiev - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 08:09 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday told his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, about violations of Minsk agreements by Kiev, the Kremlin said

The phone conversation was initiated by the French side.

"Both sides set forth fundamental assessments of the current situation around Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin gave specific examples showing Kiev's violation of the Minsk agreements, which are the only basis for resolving the internal Ukrainian crisis," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin also told Macron that Kiev is deliberately increasing tensions on the contact line in Donbas while Western countries do not react, the Kremlin added.

"In addition, modern weapons are being deployed in Ukraine, which creates a direct threat to Russia's security," the Kremlin said.

