Putin Tells Macron About Return of 3 Warships Used in Kerch Strait Provocation to Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin informed during phone talkson Monday his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, about the return of three Ukrainian navy vessels, that were detained last November in the Kerch Strait to Kiev , the Kremlin said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced earlier in the day completion of vessel transfer, noting that the staying of Nikopol, Berdyansk and Yany Kapu on the Russian territory was no longer necessary for the investigation.

"Vladimir Putin informed the French president about the return [on Monday] to Ukrainian authorities of three navy ship that were involved in the provocation in the Kerch Strait on November 25, 2018," the Russian government said in a statement.