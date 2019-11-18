UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Tells Macron About Return Of 3 Warships Used In Kerch Strait Provocation To Kiev

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 08:01 PM

Putin Tells Macron About Return of 3 Warships Used in Kerch Strait Provocation to Kiev

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed during phone talkson Monday his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, about the return of three Ukrainian navy vessels, that were detained last November in the Kerch Strait to Kiev, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin informed during phone talkson Monday his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, about the return of three Ukrainian navy vessels, that were detained last November in the Kerch Strait to Kiev, the Kremlin said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced earlier in the day completion of vessel transfer, noting that the staying of Nikopol, Berdyansk and Yany Kapu on the Russian territory was no longer necessary for the investigation.

"Vladimir Putin informed the French president about the return [on Monday] to Ukrainian authorities of three navy ship that were involved in the provocation in the Kerch Strait on November 25, 2018," the Russian government said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Berdyansk Kerch Nikopol Kiev November 2018 Government

Recent Stories

Commissioner presides over meeting regarding soci ..

1 minute ago

Putin, Macron Discussed Syria by Phone - Kremlin

1 minute ago

WHO scales up response to dengue surge in Pakistan ..

1 minute ago

One Teenager Killed, 18 Injured in Shooting at Par ..

1 minute ago

Trump Says to 'Strongly Consider' Pelosi's Invitat ..

7 minutes ago

South Sudan Group Urges Respect for Nation's Indep ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.