Putin Tells Macron Baseless Navalny-Related Accusations Unacceptable - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin told French leader Emmanuel Macron that groundless accusations against Russia in the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny are unacceptable, the Kremlin press service said Monday.

"There was a detailed discussion of the situation around 'Navalny's case.

' Vladimir Putin stressed that groundless and unsubstantiated accusations against Russia were unacceptable in this situation," the Kremlin said.

Putin told Macron that Germany needed to share its case materials with Russia so that the situation could be clarified.

"The two sides agreed to work on determining parameters of possible interaction with European partners on this," the press service said.

Regarding Belarus, Putin reiterated Russia's stance against international interference in the country's affairs.