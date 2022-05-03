Putin Tells Macron EU Ignoring War Crimes Committed by Ukrainian Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday told his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, that the European Union is not paying attention to war crimes committed by Ukrainian forces, the Kremlin said.

"Attention was drawn to the ignoring by the EU member states of the war crimes of the Ukrainian security forces, massive shelling of cities and towns of Donbas, as a result of which civilians are dying," the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the Kremlin, Putin also said that the West could help stop the "atrocities" committed by the Ukrainian security forces.