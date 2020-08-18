Putin Tells Macron Foreign Interference in Belarus' Affairs Should Be Avoided - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed, in his phone conversation with French leader Emmanuel Macron, that foreign interference and pressure on Minsk should be excluded, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The conversation was held at the French side's initiative, according to the Kremlin.

"While discussing the situation unfolding in Belarus, Vladimir Putin stressed the unacceptability of interference in the country's domestic affairs and pressure on the Belarusian government. Both sides expressed their interest in the quick solution of the problems," the Kremlin said in a statement.