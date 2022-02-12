UrduPoint.com

Putin Tells Macron Invasion Claims Are 'provocative Speculation'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Putin tells Macron invasion claims are 'provocative speculation'

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron Saturday that accusations Moscow plans to attack Ukraine were "provocative speculation" and could lead to a conflict in the ex-Soviet country

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron Saturday that accusations Moscow plans to attack Ukraine were "provocative speculation" and could lead to a conflict in the ex-Soviet country.

Putin and Macron discussed what Moscow called "provocative speculation related to an allegedly planned Russian 'invasion' of Ukraine," the Kremlin said after phone talks.

In a statement, the Kremlin accused Kyiv's allies of sending "modern weapons" to the ex-Soviet country and being unwilling to force Kyiv authorities to implement Western-brokered agreements to halt a festering conflict in eastern Ukraine.

"Conditions are being created for possible aggressive actions of the Ukrainian security forces in the Donbass," the Kremlin added.

Putin, who hosted Macron at the Kremlin last Monday, stressed that there was no reaction from the United States and NATO to Russia's demands to provide security guarantees, the statement said.

"The unwillingness of the leading Western countries to push the Kyiv authorities to implement the Minsk agreements was also emphasised," the Kremlin said.

The two spoke for one hour 40 minutes, the French presidency said, amid a flurry of diplomacy aimed at dissuading Putin from marching into his western neighbour. US President Joe Biden is due to speak to the Russian leader later Saturday.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Lead United States From

Recent Stories

Russia Issues Note to US Military Attache Over Sub ..

Russia Issues Note to US Military Attache Over Submarine Incident - Defense Mini ..

1 minute ago
 Opposition's politics based on lies, corruption

Opposition's politics based on lies, corruption

1 minute ago
 2nd annual Sports festival concludes at Public Sch ..

2nd annual Sports festival concludes at Public School Hyderabad

1 minute ago
 Macron to Hold Phone Talks With Biden, Scholz, Zel ..

Macron to Hold Phone Talks With Biden, Scholz, Zelenskyy on Saturday - Reports

1 minute ago
 France Sees No Sign of Russia Planning to Invade U ..

France Sees No Sign of Russia Planning to Invade Ukraine Based on Putin's Words ..

4 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says Found US Submarine i ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says Found US Submarine in Russian Waters Near Kurils o ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>