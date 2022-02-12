UrduPoint.com

Putin Tells Macron Invasion Claims Are 'provocative Speculation': Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 10:55 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron Saturday that accusations Moscow plans to attack Ukraine were "provocative speculation" and could lead to a conflict in the ex-Soviet country.

Putin and Macron discussed what Moscow called "provocative speculation related to an allegedly planned Russian 'invasion' of Ukraine," the Kremlin said after phone talks, adding that "conditions are being created for possible aggressive actions of the Ukrainian security forces in the Donbass".

