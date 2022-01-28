UrduPoint.com

Putin Tells Macron Russia Will Carefully Study US, NATO Response To Security Proposals

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Putin Tells Macron Russia Will Carefully Study US, NATO Response to Security Proposals

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, noted that Moscow would carefully study the responses of the United States and NATO on security guarantees for Russia, after which it would decide on further actions, the Kremlin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, noted that Moscow would carefully study the responses of the United States and NATO on security guarantees for Russia, after which it would decide on further actions, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"Vladimir Putin noted that the Russian side would carefully study the written responses received on January 26 from the United States and NATO to draft agreements on security guarantees, after which it will decide on its further actions," the statement says.

>