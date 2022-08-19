Putin Tells Macron Shelling of ZNPP Creates Threat of Catastrophe - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Friday that the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) by Ukrainian forces creates the danger of a catastrophe, the Kremlin said.

"Various aspects of the situation around Ukraine were discussed. Vladimir Putin, in particular, stressed that the systematic shelling by the Ukrainian military of the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant creates the risk of a large-scale catastrophe that could lead to radiation contamination of vast territories," the Kremlin said in a statement.