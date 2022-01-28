Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron Friday that the West had ignored Moscow's security concerns over NATO expansion, the Kremlin said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron Friday that the West had ignored Moscow's security concerns over NATO expansion, the Kremlin said.

"The US and NATO responses did not take into account Russia's fundamental concerns including preventing NATO's expansion and refusing to deploy strike weapons systems near Russia's borders," Putin told Macron, according to a readout of their call published by the Kremlin.