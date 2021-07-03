UrduPoint.com
Putin Tells Macron There Is Demand For EU's Humanitarian Assistance In Karabakh - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 12:54 AM

Putin Tells Macron There is Demand for EU's Humanitarian Assistance in Karabakh - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday told his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, that there is a demand for European partners to join efforts aimed at resolving humanitarian issues in Karabakh, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday told his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, that there is a demand for European partners to join efforts aimed at resolving humanitarian issues in Karabakh, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Macron held a phone conversation on Friday and discussed Nagorno-Karabakh, among other issues.

"The president of Russia drew attention to the need for closer involvement of European partners, and in particular France, in solving the humanitarian problems of the population of the regions [in Karabakh] affected by the hostilities. Mutual readiness was expressed to coordinate on various aspects of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, including through the OSCE Minsk Group," the Kremlin said in a statement.

