UrduPoint.com

Putin Tells Macron There Is Lot To Discuss During Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Putin Tells Macron There is Lot to Discuss During Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, that there is a lot to discuss in a face-to-face format during a meeting in Moscow on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, that there is a lot to discuss in a face-to-face format during a meeting in Moscow on Monday.

"Of course, a lot of issues have accumulated that can and should be discussed in such a direct format," Putin said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Swedish Price Comparison Service PriceRunner Files ..

Swedish Price Comparison Service PriceRunner Files Claim of $2.4Bln Against Goog ..

20 seconds ago
 VIS assigns IER to ABI

VIS assigns IER to ABI

23 seconds ago
 16 peddlers, 41 suspected involved in street crime ..

16 peddlers, 41 suspected involved in street crimes arrested

25 seconds ago
 'Malaise' in DR Congo as president's security aide ..

'Malaise' in DR Congo as president's security aide arrested

3 minutes ago
 38 died, 3338 more test COVID-19 positive during p ..

38 died, 3338 more test COVID-19 positive during past 24 hrs

3 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims one more patient, infects 804 othe ..

COVID-19 claims one more patient, infects 804 others

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>