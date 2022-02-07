Putin Tells Macron There is Lot to Discuss During Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, that there is a lot to discuss in a face-to-face format during a meeting in Moscow on Monday

"Of course, a lot of issues have accumulated that can and should be discussed in such a direct format," Putin said.