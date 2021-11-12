Putin tells Merkel EU should 'restore contacts' with Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday told the European Union to start talking to Belarus if it wants to resolve a migrant crisis on the border with Poland

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday told the European Union to start talking to Belarus if it wants to resolve a migrant crisis on the border with Poland.

In his second phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in as many days, Putin "spoke in favour of restoring contacts between EU states and Belarus in order to resolve this problem," the Kremlin said in a statement.