UrduPoint.com

Putin Tells Merkel EU Should 'restore Contacts' With Belarus

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 12:50 AM

Putin tells Merkel EU should 'restore contacts' with Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday told the European Union to start talking to Belarus if it wants to resolve a migrant crisis on the border with Poland

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday told the European Union to start talking to Belarus if it wants to resolve a migrant crisis on the border with Poland.

In his second phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in as many days, Putin "spoke in favour of restoring contacts between EU states and Belarus in order to resolve this problem," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia German European Union Vladimir Putin Belarus Poland Angela Merkel Border

Recent Stories

President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

39 minutes ago
 UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day ..

UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day at Jiu-Jitsu World Championshi ..

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan's dream to reach T20 World Cup final come ..

Pakistan's dream to reach T20 World Cup final comes to an end

2 hours ago
 80 new Corona cases detected in KP

80 new Corona cases detected in KP

4 minutes ago
 Messi set to play against Uruguay after injury

Messi set to play against Uruguay after injury

12 minutes ago
 Merkel Told Putin That Minsk's Actions Led to Situ ..

Merkel Told Putin That Minsk's Actions Led to Situation With Migrants - Berlin

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.