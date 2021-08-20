UrduPoint.com

Putin Tells Merkel Germany Is Among Russia's Key Partners

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Angela Markel during a meeting in Moscow on Friday that Berlin is among Moscow's key partners.

The meeting started at 11:07 GMT.

"Now I would like to note that the Federal Republic [of Germany] remains one of the main partners for us both in Europe and in the world as a whole," Putin said during the meeting.

The Russian president specified that Germany is Russia's second-largest economic partner and is only behind China.

"Despite the fact that in 2020 we had a rather serious recession, now there is almost a twofold increase in trade turnover [between Russia and Germany] in the first six months," Putin added.

Putin added that Merkel's trip is not just "a farewell visit" as it also envisions constructive negotiations on various issues.

