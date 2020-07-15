(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday in a conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel that Kiev's attempts to misinterpret Minsk agreements on the settlement in the southeastern Ukraine were counterproductive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday in a conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel that Kiev's attempts to misinterpret Minsk agreements on the settlement in the southeastern Ukraine were counterproductive.

The conversation took place at Berlin's initiative, the Kremlin's press service said.

"Special attention was paid to the situation in the southeast of Ukraine. Russian president stressed that Ukraine's attempt to distort the content of the Minsk agreements was counterproductive. It was stressed that Kiev's policy on partial implementation of its commitments under this documents leads the talks into a dead end," the Kremlin said.

Both Putin and Merkel gave negative assessment to Kiev's recent statements about the need to review Minsk agreements, the Kremlin said.