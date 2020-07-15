UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Tells Merkel Kiev's Misinterpretation Of Minsk Agreements Counterproductive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 08:29 PM

Putin Tells Merkel Kiev's Misinterpretation of Minsk Agreements Counterproductive

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday in a conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel that Kiev's attempts to misinterpret Minsk agreements on the settlement in the southeastern Ukraine were counterproductive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday in a conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel that Kiev's attempts to misinterpret Minsk agreements on the settlement in the southeastern Ukraine were counterproductive.

The conversation took place at Berlin's initiative, the Kremlin's press service said.

"Special attention was paid to the situation in the southeast of Ukraine. Russian president stressed that Ukraine's attempt to distort the content of the Minsk agreements was counterproductive. It was stressed that Kiev's policy on partial implementation of its commitments under this documents leads the talks into a dead end," the Kremlin said.

Both Putin and Merkel gave negative assessment to Kiev's recent statements about the need to review Minsk agreements, the Kremlin said.

Related Topics

Dead Ukraine Russia German Minsk Berlin Vladimir Putin Kiev Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, 42 ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Russian President discuss bilat ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to roll ..

2 hours ago

Kashmir Committee to work with think-tanks, academ ..

2 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority releases 313,400 cuse ..

2 minutes ago

Dir Lower DC inaugurates hand washing booth to bea ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.