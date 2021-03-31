Putin Tells Merkel, Macron Russia Ready to Restore Interaction With EU, If Sees Interest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron that Russia was ready to restore normal interaction with the EU, if there is an interest in this, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"The state of affairs in relations between Russia and the European Union was discussed. The Russian side reiterated its readiness to restore normal depoliticized interaction with the EU, if there is a reciprocal interest in this," the statement says.

The leaders also noted the observance of the ceasefire in Libya, called the formation of a single transitional government there as an important step, the Kremlin said.

The parties also noted that the situation in Syria continued to stabilize and that the issues of providing the Syrian people with humanitarian assistance were now very acute.

The talks were held in a businesslike and frank atmosphere, it was agreed to continue work on the entire current agenda, the Kremlin added.