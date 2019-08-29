UrduPoint.com
Putin Tells Merkel Of Necessity Of Serious Preparation For Normandy Four Summit - Kremlin

Thu 29th August 2019

Putin Tells Merkel of Necessity of Serious Preparation for Normandy Four Summit - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Angela Merkel by phone that it was necessary to seriously prepare for the Normandy Four summit to achieve positive results, the Kremlin said in a statement Thursday

"The president of Russia noted the importance of serious preparatory work in the context of the possible regular summit of the Normandy Four in order to achieve concrete positive results," it said.

