Putin Tells Michel Meeting With Zelenskyy Depends on Moscow-Kiev Negotiations - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin told President of the European Council Charles Michel during a phone conversation on Friday that his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy depends on the results of the Moscow-Kiev negotiations, the Kremlin said.

"Charles Michel informed (Putin) about contacts with the Ukrainian leadership during his recent trip to Kiev ...

Responding to the call of Charles Michel to hold direct contact with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Russia reaffirmed the well-known position on this matter, noting that such a possibility depends, in particular, on concrete results in the ongoing negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives, during which the Ukrainian side shows inconsistency and is not ready to seek mutually acceptable solutions," the Kremlin said in a statement.