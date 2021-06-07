UrduPoint.com
Putin Tells Michel State Of Relations Between Russia, EU Unsatisfactory - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 09:21 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin told European Council President Charles Michel on Monday that the current state of Russia-EU relations is unsatisfactory, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin told European Council President Charles Michel on Monday that the current state of Russia-EU relations is unsatisfactory, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Michel held a phone conversation on Monday to discuss Moscow-Brussels relations and other issues on the global agenda.

"As Vladimir Putin stressed, although Russia and the European Union remain very significant partners for each other in the field of trade and investment, nevertheless, the current state of Russia-EU relations cannot be considered satisfactory. It was noted that a return to cooperation in a pragmatic and respectful manner would serve common interests," the Kremlin said in a statement.

