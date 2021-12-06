Putin Tells Modi Russia Concerned Over Situation in Afghanistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Moscow is concerned over everything related to terrorism and drug trafficking, including the situation in Afghanistan

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Moscow is concerned over everything related to terrorism and drug trafficking, including the situation in Afghanistan.

"We are certainly worried about everything related to terrorism and the fight against it. As well as with drugs, with organized crime. In this regard, of course, we cannot but worry about the situation and how it is developing in Afghanistan," Putin said.