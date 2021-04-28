UrduPoint.com
Putin Tells Modi Russia Will Deliver 'emergency' India Virus Aid

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 08:14 PM

Putin tells Modi Russia will deliver 'emergency' India virus aid

Russia will deliver emergency aid to coronavirus-hit India on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin told Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone call, the Kremlin said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Russia will deliver emergency aid to coronavirus-hit India on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin told Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone call, the Kremlin said.

Russia will deliver "emergency humanitarian aid" including "20 units of equipment for the production of oxygen, 75 artificial lung ventilation devices, 150 medical monitors and 200 thousand packages of medicines," the Kremlin said.

More Stories From World

