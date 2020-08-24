UrduPoint.com
Putin Tells Netanyahu He Hopes Israel-UAE Agreement To Bolster Stability In Middle East

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 09:16 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressed hope that the recent agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates would contribute to strengthening stability and security in the region, the Kremlinsaid on Monday

"The leaders exchanged views on the Middle East settlement in the context of the recent agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on the full normalization of bilateral relations. The Russian side emphasized the principled position in support of a just, comprehensive and sustainable solution to the Palestinian problem and expressed hope that the agreement between Israel and the UAE would contribute to strengthening stability and security in the region," the statement says.

