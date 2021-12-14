Putin Tells Niinisto Kiev Violating Minsk Agreements - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, on Tuesday that Ukraine chooses to use force in Donbas in violation of Minsk agreements, the Kremlin said.

"The Russian president noted, in particular, that the Ukrainian authorities, in violation of the Minsk agreements, are increasingly counting on forceful methods, including the use of heavy weapons and unmanned attack vehicles in the Donbas," the Kremlin said.

During the conversation, Putin raised the issue of Ukraine with an emphasis on the implementation of the Minsk agreements, the Kremlin added.