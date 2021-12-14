UrduPoint.com

Putin Tells Niinisto Kiev Violating Minsk Agreements - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 07:11 PM

Putin Tells Niinisto Kiev Violating Minsk Agreements - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, on Tuesday that Ukraine chooses to use force in Donbas in violation of Minsk agreements, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, on Tuesday that Ukraine chooses to use force in Donbas in violation of Minsk agreements, the Kremlin said.

"The Russian president noted, in particular, that the Ukrainian authorities, in violation of the Minsk agreements, are increasingly counting on forceful methods, including the use of heavy weapons and unmanned attack vehicles in the Donbas," the Kremlin said.

During the conversation, Putin raised the issue of Ukraine with an emphasis on the implementation of the Minsk agreements, the Kremlin added.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Vehicles Minsk Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives President of Central African Re ..

RAK Ruler receives President of Central African Republic

12 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy, Harvard University partner to ..

Ministry of Economy, Harvard University partner to support UAE&#039;s economic p ..

27 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

27 minutes ago
 Kiev Expects US to Help Ukrainian Army With New We ..

Kiev Expects US to Help Ukrainian Army With New Weapons, Military Technology

36 seconds ago
 Colombian President Calls Incident in Cucuta Terro ..

Colombian President Calls Incident in Cucuta Terrorist Attack

40 seconds ago
 Scholz, Macron, Zelenskyy to Meet Ahead of Eastern ..

Scholz, Macron, Zelenskyy to Meet Ahead of Eastern Partnership Summit - Source i ..

41 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.