MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with US filmmaker Oliver Stone spoke about the agreements with the then US President Barack Obama regarding Ukraine, which were not implemented by the American side.

"You know, Obama is no longer the president, but, nevertheless, there are certain things that we do not talk about publicly. In any case, I can say that our agreements, which were reached in that telephone conversation were not fulfilled by the American side. I would limit myself to saying this, and would rather not go into details," Putin said in an interview for Stone's new documentary Revealing Ukraine, which was shown at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy.