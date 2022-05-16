UrduPoint.com

Putin Tells Rahmon Situation In Tajikistan Region Remains Difficult

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) The situation in the Tajikistan region remains difficult, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, on Monday.

"Of course, we have recently had a telephone conversation with you, the situation in the (Tajikistan) region remains difficult, and I am very interested in your opinion on what needs to be done in the nearest future to strengthen our security in this regard," Putin said at a meeting in Moscow.

Rahmon, in turn, said that he would like to discuss the modernization of Tajik armed forces with Putin.

