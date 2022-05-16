Putin Tells Rahmon Situation in Tajikistan Region Remains Difficult

The situation in the Tajikistan region remains difficult, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) The situation in the Tajikistan region remains difficult, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, on Monday.

"Of course, we have recently had a telephone conversation with you, the situation in the (Tajikistan) region remains difficult, and I am very interested in your opinion on what needs to be done in the nearest future to strengthen our security in this regard," Putin said at a meeting in Moscow.

Rahmon, in turn, said that he would like to discuss the modernization of Tajik armed forces with Putin.