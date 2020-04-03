UrduPoint.com
Putin Tells Russian Security Council Month-Long Quarantine Vital To Stem COVID-19

Fri 03rd April 2020 | 06:56 PM

Putin Tells Russian Security Council Month-Long Quarantine Vital to Stem COVID-19

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the members of the Security Council on Friday that the introduction of quarantine measures until May was necessary to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin told the members of the Security Council on Friday that the introduction of quarantine measures until May was necessary to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

"You know that in accordance with my decree, special measures have been extended until the end of April, quarantine measures are being carried out. It is necessary to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. That's what experts say," he said during the council's meeting, which was conducted in a video conference mode.

The president added that the authorities would listen carefully to expert opinion.

"We will build all the work on this basis, ensuring the main priorities the life and health of Russian citizens," he said.

