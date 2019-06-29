UrduPoint.com
Putin Tells Saudi Crown Prince Glad to Have Opportunity to Discuss Joint Actions on Energy

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday during his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud that he was glad to have an opportunity to exchange views on the two countries' future joint actions on the global energy market

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday during his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud that he was glad to have an opportunity to exchange views on the two countries' future joint actions on the global energy market.

"I am glad to have this opportunity to exchange thoughts with you on how we will build our joint work on the global energy markets," Putin said during the meeting with the crown prince on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan.

Putin stressed that he had already started discussing issues of mutual concern with the Saudi crown prince the day before.

Putin noted that "this work [on stabilizing the situation on the energy market] is developing and bringing its positive results largely thanks to your persistent efforts. I am pleased to meet [with you] and have the opportunity to talk about all these issues."

The Russian president also confirmed his intention to visit Saudi Arabia in fall.

"I hope that this visit will take place in fall, as was agreed," Putin said, asking the crown prince to convey his gratitude to the Saudi king for the invitation.

