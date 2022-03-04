UrduPoint.com

Putin Tells Scholz 'Collective West' Ignoring Kiev's Breaches Of Int'l Humanitarian Law

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2022 | 11:14 PM

Putin Tells Scholz 'Collective West' Ignoring Kiev's Breaches of Int'l Humanitarian Law

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that the West ignores international humanitarian law violations by Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that the West ignores international humanitarian law violations by Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Friday.

In a phone conversation between the two leaders, there were mentions of such violations, including over 6,000 foreign nationals essentially being held hostage, with people unable to leave areas controlled by Ukrainian forces.

One incident was specifically highlighted, i.e. neo-nazis shooting at a foreign students dorm in the city of Sumy.

"The 'collective West' prefers to ignore the aforementioned violations of international humanitarian law," the Kremlin's statement read.

