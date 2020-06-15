UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking to Serbian President Aleksander Vucic, spoke out in favor of working out a compromise around breakaway Kosovo which Serbia will find acceptable and which will receive approval from the United Nations Security Council, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"During a detailed exchange of views on Kosovo settlement, Vladimir Putin spoke out in favor of working out a compromise acceptable to Belgrade, which should be approved by the UN Security Council," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The two presidents also discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation, especially in the context of lifting coronavirus-related restrictions, the statement went on to say.

"A positive assessment was given of the high level of Russian-Serbian strategic partnership. The prospects of intensifying interstate cooperation were discussed, including in the context of phasing out restrictive measures related to the coronavirus pandemic," the Kremlin said.

