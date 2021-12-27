Putin Tells Tajik President That Situation on Border With Afghanistan Causes Concern

The situation on the border with Afghanistan is alarming and worrying, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) The situation on the border with Afghanistan is alarming and worrying, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon.

"Tajikistan is one of our loyal, reliable close allies. We are developing relations very actively in all areas. This also applies to security issues. Now the situation on the border with Afghanistan causes a certain alarm and concern," Putin said.

He noted that he shared these concerns, and Russia, among other things, helped in strengthening the defense capability of Tajikistan.

Putin announced deliveries of Russian military equipment to Tajikistan to strengthen the country's borders and ensure security against the backdrop of the situation in Afghanistan.

"We are actively working to strengthen the defense capability of Tajikistan. Recently, in accordance with our agreements, the necessary supplies of weapons and equipment have been carried out in order to strengthen the armed forces of Tajikistan, so that Tajikistan could effectively counter any threats that come from outside in relation to your countries," Putin said.

Rahmon expressed his readiness to discuss a variety of issues.

"We are actively developing cultural and humanitarian ties, closely cooperating in the field of security. I am ready to discuss with you the state and prospects of our relations, international and regional issues with an emphasis on Afghan issues," he said.