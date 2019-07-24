Putin Tells UK PM Johnson Development of Bilateral Ties Would Benefit Both Countries

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday sent a congratulatory telegram to Boris Johnson on the occasion of his appointment as prime minister of the United Kingdom , noting that the development of relations in various fields is in the interests of both countries, the Kremlin press service said.

Queen Elizabeth II accepted earlier in the day Theresa May's resignation from the post of prime minister and appointed Johnson, former London mayor and UK foreign secretary, as new head of the Cabinet.

"President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Boris Johnson on the occasion of his appointment to the post of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," the press service said in a statement.

"The development of relations in various areas would be in the interests of our countries and peoples," the press service cited the text of Putin's telegram.