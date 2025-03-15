Putin Tells Ukraine Troops In Russian Region To 'surrender'
Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2025 | 10:00 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) President Vladimir Putin called on Friday for beleaguered Ukrainian troops in the Russian region of Kursk to "surrender" as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Russian leader of seeking to sabotage a ceasefire initiative.
US President Donald Trump urged Putin to spare the lives of the Ukrainian troops as he said his envoy had held "productive" talks with Russia's leader on a proposed 30-day ceasefire.
Russia has mounted a rapid counteroffensive in the western border region of Kursk over the past week, recapturing much of the territory Ukraine seized in a shock incursion last August.
Defeat in Kursk would be a major blow to Ukraine's plans to use its hold on the region as a bargaining chip in peace talks for the three-year-old war.
"We are sympathetic to President Trump's call," Putin said in remarks broadcast on Russian television.
"If they lay down their arms and surrender, they will be guaranteed life and dignified treatment," Putin said.
Trump said "thousands" of Ukrainian troops were "completely surrounded by the Russian military, and in a very bad and vulnerable position".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025
UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime Minister
ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE economy in 2024
Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of agreements for three endowment ..
Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor
Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explore prospects for joint coopera ..
Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on peace deal
Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job portal app
Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany
PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Canada
President of Finland receives message from UAE President during meeting with Abd ..
More Stories From World
-
Putin tells Ukraine troops in Russian region to 'surrender'2 minutes ago
-
Record-breaking Marc Marquez on top in Argentina MotoGP practice2 minutes ago
-
Teen Andreeva topples defending champ Swiatek to reach Indian Wells final2 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - collated2 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka crushes Keys to reach Indian Wells final2 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka routs Keys, books Indian Wells title clash with teen Andreeva2 minutes ago
-
Trump calls critical US media outlets 'illegal'2 minutes ago
-
US Congress clears key hurdle in bid to avert govt shutdown2 minutes ago
-
New PM Carney says Canada will never be part of US12 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA Players Championship scores12 minutes ago
-
Former Meta employee barred from promoting explosive memoir12 minutes ago
-
Starmer to host coalition call as he says Putin 'not serious about peace'22 minutes ago