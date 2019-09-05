UrduPoint.com
Putin Tells Ukraine's Medvedchuk Moscow, Kiev Will Soon Resolve Prisoners Exchange Issue

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 04:43 PM

The issue of the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine will be resolved in the near future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a meeting with Viktor Medvedchuk, chairman of the political council of Ukraine's Opposition Platform, on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The issue of the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine will be resolved in the near future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a meeting with Viktor Medvedchuk, chairman of the political council of Ukraine's Opposition Platform, on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Of course, [you] are successfully converting our good relations into specific humanitarian actions, I think people will remember this. This is a sacred thing, as they say," Putin said, praising Medvedchuk's efforts on the issue.

The president noted that Moscow had a "special position" on some persons involved in the possible exchange.

"This is a difficult question for us. We will certainly move in this direction and in the near future, as agreed with the current official authorities in Ukraine, we will jointly announce the decisions taken," he said after Medvedchuk mentioned Ukrainian prisoners Stanislav Klykh and Nikolai Karpyuk.

In May 2016, a court of Russia's Chechen Republic sentenced citizens of Ukraine, members of the nationalist organization Ukrainian National Assembly - Ukrainian People's Self-Defense (UNA-UNSO, banned in Russia) Karpyuk and Klykh to 22.5 and 20 years in a maximum security prison, respectively.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

