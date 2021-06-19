Putin Tells United Russia Party to Join Efforts to Slash Poverty by 2026

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the ruling United Russia party's 20th congress on Saturday that it was vital to join forces to increase citizens' incomes and minimize poverty in the next five years

"We need to unite all efforts and organize the work in such a way that by the end of 2026 we reduce the risks of facing poverty for children," Putin said at the plenary session.

The president added that one of the top priorities for the ruling party was to support families with children.

"One of the most important priorities and you know this well, is to support families with children," Putin added.