SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Moscow expects Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic to visit in December, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We are developing relations between the governments. We expect the arrival of your prime minister to Moscow in December. The intergovernmental commission works regularly, and they report to me on how this work is going," Putin said during talks with Serbian President Aleksandrar Vucic.