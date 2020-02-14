Putin Tells Zelenskyy Falsification of World War II History Inadmissible - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in conversation with Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that falsification of World War II history was unacceptable, the Kremlin's press service said Friday.

The phone call of the two leaders took place on Kiev's initiative.

"In light of the upcoming 75th anniversary of the World War II Victory, the Russian side underlined the contribution made by all the USSR peoples to the defeat of the Nazi Germany and pointed to the inadmissibility of falsifying the historical truth about the World War II events," the Kremlin said.