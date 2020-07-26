UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Tells Zelenskyy Ukraine's New Regulation On Local Elections Contradicts Minsk Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 08:40 PM

Putin Tells Zelenskyy Ukraine's New Regulation on Local Elections Contradicts Minsk Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) The Ukrainian parliament's newly-adopted regulations on local elections that omit the conflict-torn eastern Donbas region from democratic processes contradict the Minsk Agreements, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during phone talks on Sunday.

The call was initiated by the Ukrainian Presidency, the Kremlin said in a press release.

"Vladimir Putin described the July 15 decision of the Verkhovna Rada [Ukraine's parliament] on conduct of local elections in 2020 as contradicting the Minsk Agreements and endangering the prospects of conflict settlement. Additionally, serious concerns were expressed with regard to the recent statements of high-ranking Ukrainian officials about the unacceptability of several provisions of the Package of Measures and the need to revise it," the press release read.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Minsk Vladimir Putin July Sunday 2020 From

Recent Stories

COVID-19 cases in the country are declining every ..

10 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Aviation logs AED47.8 million in net pro ..

25 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

Ajman HR Department announces return of all govern ..

2 hours ago

Shams joins forces with Connected Circles to bring ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews results of public sati ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.