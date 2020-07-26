(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) The Ukrainian parliament's newly-adopted regulations on local elections that omit the conflict-torn eastern Donbas region from democratic processes contradict the Minsk Agreements, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during phone talks on Sunday.

The call was initiated by the Ukrainian Presidency, the Kremlin said in a press release.

"Vladimir Putin described the July 15 decision of the Verkhovna Rada [Ukraine's parliament] on conduct of local elections in 2020 as contradicting the Minsk Agreements and endangering the prospects of conflict settlement. Additionally, serious concerns were expressed with regard to the recent statements of high-ranking Ukrainian officials about the unacceptability of several provisions of the Package of Measures and the need to revise it," the press release read.