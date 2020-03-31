Putin Tests Regularly for Coronavirus, Everything Fine - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is testing for coronavirus regularly, and he is fine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday after reports emerged that the chief doctor of a hospital for coronavirus patients, Denis Protsenko, has tested positive for COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is testing for coronavirus regularly, and he is fine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday after reports emerged that the chief doctor of a hospital for coronavirus patients, Denis Protsenko, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Putin paid a visit to the hospital last week and communicated with the doctor there.

"He is testing regularly. Everything is fine," Peskov said.