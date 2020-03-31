UrduPoint.com
Putin Tests Regularly For Coronavirus, Everything Fine - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 08:41 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is testing for coronavirus regularly, and he is fine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday after reports emerged that the chief doctor of a hospital for coronavirus patients, Denis Protsenko, has tested positive for COVID-19

Putin paid a visit to the hospital last week and communicated with the doctor there.

"He is testing regularly. Everything is fine," Peskov said.

