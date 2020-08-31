Putin Thanks Abe for Long-Time Cooperation - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Russian Presient Vladimir Putin had a phone call with outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to thank him for the long-time cooperation and Abe's personal contribution to the development of ties, the Kremlin said Monday.

The phone call took place on Sunday, two days after Abe announced his decision to resign because of health issues.

"As Shinzo Abe announced his decision to resign as prime minister, Vladimir Putin thanked him for the cooperation, his big personal contribution to the development of bilateral ties. The Japanese government leader also said he appreciated the many years of constructive work with the Russian president," the Kremlin said.

Both leaders stressed the need for the two countries to continue strengthening the good neighborly relationship.