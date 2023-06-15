Putin Thanks Algerian Leader for Readiness to Mediate Ukraine Conflict

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday thanked his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, for his willingness to mediate the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

"We are grateful to Algeria and the president of Algeria for their willingness to provide some mediation services," Putin said following his meeting with Tebboune.