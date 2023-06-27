Putin Thanks All Servicemen for Showing Great Courage

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked on Monday in an address to Russian citizens all Russian servicemen, law enforcement officers and special services who prevented the mutiny.

"I thank all our servicemen, law enforcement officers, special services who stood in the way of the rebels.

You have remained faithful to your duty, and the people," Putin said.

The courage and self-sacrifice of fallen hero pilots saved Russia from terrible consequences, Putin added.

Putin also thanked those Wagner soldiers who did not participate in the mutiny.

The president stressed that mutiny participants wanted soldiers to kill each other, which is the same outcome that was wanted in Kiev.