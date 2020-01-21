UrduPoint.com
Putin Thanks Chaika For Work On Prosecutor General's Post

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 07:14 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked outgoing Prosecutor General Yury Chaika for his work and noted his contribution to strengthening the rule of law in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked outgoing Prosecutor General Yury Chaika for his work and noted his contribution to strengthening the rule of law in Russia.

Putin on Tuesday met in the Kremlin with Chaika and deputy head of the Investigative Committee Igor Krasnov, whose candidacy had been proposed by the head of state for the post of the prosecutor general.

"I wanted...

I hope the upper house will vote for you tomorrow - to thank Yury Yakovlevich Chaika for his work," Putin said addressing Krasnov.

He said he hoped Chaika's groundwork would be used by new prosecutor general, and asked Krasnov to pay attention to the fight against corruption.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Chaika had received the offer to become the Russian presidential envoy to the North Caucasus Federal District, but added that the decree had formally not been signed yet.

