Putin Thanks Doctors Working in Special Operation Zone on Medical Worker Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated medical workers on their professional holiday, thanking those working in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine.

"Medical Worker Day is, above all, a professional holiday, but millions of Russians know about it and are delighted to be able to wish doctors, paramedics, nurses and orderlies a happy holiday, tell them how much respect they have for their work, and express their gratitude and admiration," Putin said in a Sunday statement.

The president pointed out that people have gained a deeper appreciation for the efforts of medical workers following the coronavirus pandemic.

"From the bottom of my heart, I wish a happy holiday to everyone who works at Federal and regional medical institutions, district and municipal hospitals and outpatient clinics, at rural paramedic centres, as well as the air ambulance professionals, ambulance teams and Emergencies Ministry specialists who are always there and ready to ride or fly to help patients," Putin said, adding that "Special words of gratitude go to the doctors who are fulfilling their professional duty as part of the special military operation, risking their lives to save wounded troops.

The Russian president also highlighted the work of the medical community in Donbas.

The Medical Worker Day is officially celebrated in Russia, as well as Belarus and several other countries, on the third Sunday of June each year.