Putin Thanks EAEU Member States For Support In Solving Common Challenges

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked the heads of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states for mutual support in solving common challenges

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked the heads of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states for mutual support in solving common challenges.

The EAEU Summit was being held from May 24-25 in Moscow under the chairmanship of the Russian president and with the participation of other member states' leaders.

"I would like to once again thank all the leaders of the EAEU member countries for close cooperation and mutual support in solving the challenges facing the union. I would like to thank again everyone who joined us today, our work today, without being a member of our organization yet," Putin said at a meeting of the expanded Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Putin expressed confidence that the member states can achieve significant results "by continuing to act jointly and harmoniously.

"We will achieve, we will certainly achieve new significant results in the development of integration cooperation in the interests of our states and peoples," the president added.

The Eurasian Economic Union is an economic bloc of former Soviet republics made up of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Cuba, Moldova and Uzbekistan are the EAEU's observer states. In 2023, Russia currently holds the presidency of the body.

On Wednesday, the Russian customs said the EAEU will have accomplished $650 billion worth of integration processes in the period from 2011-2030.

