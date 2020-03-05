UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Thanks Erdogan For Coming To Moscow, Says Escalation In Idlib Needs To Be Discussed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:50 PM

Putin Thanks Erdogan for Coming to Moscow, Says Escalation in Idlib Needs to Be Discussed

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday thanked his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for agreeing to hold the meeting in Moscow and said that the recent escalation in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib required "face-to-face dialogue" between Turkish and Russian leaders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday thanked his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for agreeing to hold the meeting in Moscow and said that the recent escalation in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib required "face-to-face dialogue" between Turkish and Russian leaders.

"Thank you very much for agreeing to come to us. We always have issues to discuss, and now the situation in the well-known area of Idlib in Syria has escalated so much that it, undoubtedly, requires our direct face-to-face dialogue," Putin told Erdogan at the beginning of their talks.

The Russian president also expressed condolences to Erdogan over the death of Turkish soldiers in Syria.

"At the beginning of our meeting, I would like to once again express my sincere condolences over the death of your servicemen in Syria. Unfortunately, as I have already told you during our phone call, nobody, including Syrian troops, had known their whereabouts," Putin said,

The Russian leader added that the Syrian side had also suffered serious losses recently.

"That is why we need to discuss everything, the current situation so that, first, nothing like this can ever happen again and, second, so that it does not damage the Russia-Turkey relations, which we and you too, I know, take very seriously and value," Putin said.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Idlib Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Due to high inflation, more than half (53%) Pakist ..

55 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Korean ..

8 minutes ago

Platini loses European court appeal against footba ..

5 minutes ago

Livestock sector key for agriculture development

5 minutes ago

Ruben Amorim confirmed as Sporting coach

2 minutes ago

Morocco and Nigeria added to highest doping risk l ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.