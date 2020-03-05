Putin Thanks Erdogan for Coming to Moscow, Says Escalation in Idlib Needs to Be Discussed

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday thanked his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for agreeing to hold the meeting in Moscow and said that the recent escalation in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib required "face-to-face dialogue" between Turkish and Russian leaders.

"Thank you very much for agreeing to come to us. We always have issues to discuss, and now the situation in the well-known area of Idlib in Syria has escalated so much that it, undoubtedly, requires our direct face-to-face dialogue," Putin told Erdogan at the beginning of their talks.

The Russian president also expressed condolences to Erdogan over the death of Turkish soldiers in Syria.

"At the beginning of our meeting, I would like to once again express my sincere condolences over the death of your servicemen in Syria. Unfortunately, as I have already told you during our phone call, nobody, including Syrian troops, had known their whereabouts," Putin said,

The Russian leader added that the Syrian side had also suffered serious losses recently.

"That is why we need to discuss everything, the current situation so that, first, nothing like this can ever happen again and, second, so that it does not damage the Russia-Turkey relations, which we and you too, I know, take very seriously and value," Putin said.