Putin Thanks Erdogan For Organizing Yaroshenko-Reed Exchange - Ankara

Putin Thanks Erdogan for Organizing Yaroshenko-Reed Exchange - Ankara

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday thanked his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for organizing the exchange of Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko for ex-US marine Trevor Reed, Erdogan's office said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday thanked his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for organizing the exchange of Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko for ex-US marine Trevor Reed, Erdogan's office said.

The exchange took place in Turkey on Wednesday.

"During a phone conversation on Thursday, Russian President Putin thanked President Erdogan for the exchange of Yaroshenko and Trevor Reed, which took place yesterday in Turkey under the coordination and control of the National Intelligence Organization," the office said in a statement.

