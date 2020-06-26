MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, thanked him for his visit to Russia and the participation of the Kyrgyz military in the Victory Parade on Red Square, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Jeenbekov visited Moscow earlier this week, but decided to miss the Victory Parade, honoring the 75th anniversary of World War II, as two members of the Kyrgyz delegation had tested positive for COVID-19 upon their arrival to the Russian capital.

"Vladimir Putin thanked Sooronbay Jeenbekov for his visit to Moscow to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and for the participation of servicemen from Kyrgyzstan in the Parade on Red Square," the Kremlin said.

The parties also discussed a number of topical issues of bilateral agenda, confirming mutual attitude for further development of Russian-Kyrgyz cooperation in various fields, including the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The heads of state also agreed to continue contacts.