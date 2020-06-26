UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Thanks Kyrgyz President For Moscow Visit, Military's Participation In Victory Parade

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

Putin Thanks Kyrgyz President for Moscow Visit, Military's Participation in Victory Parade

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, thanked him for his visit to Russia and the participation of the Kyrgyz military in the Victory Parade on Red Square, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Jeenbekov visited Moscow earlier this week, but decided to miss the Victory Parade, honoring the 75th anniversary of World War II, as two members of the Kyrgyz delegation had tested positive for COVID-19 upon their arrival to the Russian capital.

"Vladimir Putin thanked Sooronbay Jeenbekov for his visit to Moscow to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and for the participation of servicemen from Kyrgyzstan in the Parade on Red Square," the Kremlin said.

The parties also discussed a number of topical issues of bilateral agenda, confirming mutual attitude for further development of Russian-Kyrgyz cooperation in various fields, including the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The heads of state also agreed to continue contacts.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Kyrgyzstan World War From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

56 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Costa Rican counterpart discus ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM review bilateral t ..

3 hours ago

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

3 hours ago

Tawam Hospital in Al Ain free of COVID-19 patients ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.