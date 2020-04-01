UrduPoint.com
Putin Thanks Lower House For Swift Passage Of COVID-19 Legislation - Chairman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 05:10 PM

Putin Thanks Lower House for Swift Passage of COVID-19 Legislation - Chairman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is grateful to the country's lower house for its quick action on passing laws aimed at fighting the spread of COVID-19, chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the lower chamber, the State Duma, passed a number of measures to assist the population and the economy during the outbreak.

"I was talking to the president yesterday ... He expressed his gratitude for the Duma's professional, efficient, [and] swift review of all matters regarding transferring some powers to the government, and matters pertaining to helping our citizens, [and] supporting small- and medium-sized businesses," Volodin said during a plenary session.

There are currently 2,777 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 24 fatalities in Russia, according to the Health Ministry.

