Putin Thanks Lukashenko for His Contribution to Resolving Situation With Mutiny Attempt

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked on Monday Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for his contribution to resolving the situation with the attempted mutiny in Russia.

"I am grateful to the President of Belarus Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko for his efforts and contribution to the peaceful resolution of the situation.

But I repeat, it was the patriotic attitude of the citizens, the consolidation of the entire Russian society that played a decisive role. This support allowed us to overcome the most difficult challenges... Thank you for that. Thank you," Putin said in an address to Russian citizens.